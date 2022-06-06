No entry fees at New Jersey state parks and forests this summer

TRENTON, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Once again, New Jersey is waiving entry fees at state parks and forests this year.

Camping, swimming, hiking — officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection are encouraging residents and visitors to explore plenty of opportunities this summer.

One of the coolest things about planning a visit or a weekend in the Garden State is incorporating a little bit of nature in just about any plan.

“The thing that excites me about our parks and our historic sites is the accessibility to them,” said John Cecil, deputy commissioner of parks, forests and historic sites. “They’re easy to get to within a day’s drive, and there’s lots of things you can do to mix and match.”

Visitors can hit up Wharton State Forest on their way to a night in Atlantic City, or do some bird-watching at Cape May Point State Park before heading to dinner by the water.

Here’s a list of some state parks in South Jersey:

Bass River State Forest : New Jersey’s first state forest was established in 1905. There are pet friendly campsites, 12 miles of hiking trails, and plenty of space for fishing and hunting in some sections of the forest.

Belleplain State Forest : This state forest has a huge Atlantic White Cedar swamp and is a great place for bird-watching. Visitors can also take a hike or a swim and stay a while on one of the campsites.

Brendan Byrne State Forest : At more than 38,000 acres in the pine barrens, this is the state’s second-largest forest. There are many outdoor activities to enjoy, including hiking, mountain biking, birding and fishing. It’s also home to the historic village of Whitesbog, where the first cultivated blueberry was developed.

Cape May Pointe State Park : This is one of the most popular bird-watching destinations in North America, as it is on the natural route for migratory birds. You can explore the lighthouse as well as a World War II gun battery and fire control tower.

Double Trouble State Park : Grab a canoe and drop into Cedar Creek. Explore the “ghost town” in the heart of the pine barrens. There are also hiking trails, mountain biking and horseback riding.

Island Beach State Park : Beach-lovers will enjoy the undeveloped, natural barrier island that stretches 10 miles between the Atlantic Ocean and Barnegat Bay. With an annual pass — $195 for state residents and $225 for non-residents — anglers can drive their 4-by-4 right onto the beach for fishing. It’s a well-known spot to catch striped bass and bluefish.

North Brigantine Natural Area : Coastal nesting birds love this secluded, natural habitat. It’s also a great place for nesting terrapins. Vehicle access is seasonal. Pedestrians are permitted year-round, but swimming is not allowed on this beach.

Parvin State Park : This summer swimming beach is a seasonal favorite and a popular destination for campers, with cabins available for rent as well. There are two lakes for canoeing and kayaking, plus plenty of space for kids to play.

Wharton State Forest : Lakes, ponds, rivers and streams are located throughout the forest, which is the biggest tract of land in the New Jersey park system. The Blacksmith Shop in Batsto Village, which produced iron items for the Revolutionary War, has live demonstrations. Check out the Atsion Recreation Area for swimming, plus miles and miles of hiking trails, unpaved roads for biking and horseback riding. There are many camping options as well.