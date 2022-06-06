Patriots reportedly working out free-agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino

The Patriots weren't shy last year about bringing in competition for Nick Folk at kicker, going through OTAs and minicamp with Folk, undrafted free agent Quinn Nordin, and former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo in the fold.

Even with Folk having an outstanding 2021, it looks like the team could add yet another body to the kicker rotation alongside him and Nordin early in camp.

New England is reportedly working out free-agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, on Monday. The 25-year-old kicker also has a workout scheduled with Josh McDaniels and the Los Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

Vizcaino has appeared in seven NFL games since going undrafted out of the University of Washington. He has made six of his seven career field goal attempts (85.7%) with a long of 46 yards but has struggled to connect on extra points (just 10-of-15, or 66.7%). He played six games for the Los Angeles Chargers last year and signed with their practice squad after the team waived him.

Assuming Nick Folk stays healthy, it's highly unlikely Vizcaino has a chance of making the 90-man roster. The Patriots are unlikely to try the same maneuver they did with Folk and Nordin last year -- cutting Folk and keeping Nordin on the 53-man roster only to re-sign Folk to the practice squad and elevate him for game days.

Instead, this move should mainly be viewed as insurance and competition for Nordin.

Though Nordin showed off the power of his leg on a few occasions in spring camp and summer training camp last year, his scattershot accuracy ultimately cost him his 53-man roster spot. If Vizcaino or another camp kicker proves more consistently accurate than Nordin in camp, the interest in his big leg might not be enough to save him.

What's more: should Folk, who will turn 38 this year, falter health-wise, Vizcaino's skill set might more closely approximate the veteran's reliability over short distances than Nordin's would.

More likely than not, though, this signing will simply spark a battle for who gets to be the Patriots' practice squad placekicker.