SUDBURY – The Wayside Inn Foundation is pleased to announce that it is hosting Reading Frederick Douglass Together at The Wayside Inn on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. The program is funded, in part, by a grant from Mass Humanities as part of an initiative to bring communities together to read Douglass’s 1852 Fourth of July address.

SUDBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO