Illinois quick hits: Prison threats suspect arrested; millions for roadway cameras; millions for COVID wastewater

By The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police say they have made an arrest following threats made to state correctional facilities. Troopers were dispatched to the Taylorville Correctional Center Friday after a phone-in threat was received at the facility. The investigation revealed another telephone threat was received at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. Police say...

www.thecentersquare.com

thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Officials warn drugs laced with fentanyl; High rate of postal carrier dog bites

A community safety alert has been issued in a northern Illinois county after eight probable overdose deaths were reported in less than 24 hours. The Will County Coroner's Office says the deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday of this week. A warning from Will County officials to first responders and hospitals this week advised that street drugs are being laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

I-80 Drug Bust Leads To Staggering Bond Amount

It's a bond amount usually reserved for accused murderers. Forty-one-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island is being held in the La Salle County Jail on $5 million dollars bond. She's charged with a Class X felony of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. The hefty bond is due to the alleged large amount of deadly drugs she was hauling when stopped by the Illinois State Police Wednesday near La Salle.
thecentersquare.com

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s unfunded state pension liabilities among worst in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Each person in Ohio is on the hook for more than $36,000 in unfunded state pension liabilities, one of the highest numbers in the nation, according to a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council. Nationwide, unfunded state pension liabilities have climbed to $8.28...
OHIO STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Vacations in Arizona With ‘Bundles’ of Cocaine and Fentanyl

Well THIS getaway for an Illinois man didn't go as planned. KTAR. Raphael R. Morris of Homer Glen, Illinois was out in Arizona. It's a dry heat I tell ya!. Morris was out for a drive on the highway in Phoenix, Az...So much to do out there! The landscape, the tiny grass front yards, it's a whole different world compared to lonely Homer Glen, IL. So why not celebrate the sunshine for a little cruise?
HOMER GLEN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

How clean energy is impacting Illinois amid warnings of brownouts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As energy bills increase and officials sound the alarm about potential brownouts in Illinois this summer, some experts say the transition to renewables is playing a factor. Experts said the factors driving Illinois’ energy shortfall and increased costs are rising natural gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, many Illinois energy customers are seeing a major hike in their bills. WMBD has done a full investigation into the higher prices consumers are paying to power their homes. This is part one of a two-part story. As prices go up, consumers hear...
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations

Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update. Updated: Jun. 6, 2022...
ILLINOIS STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify Murder Suspect- Need Help Locating Him

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify SuspectSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley, SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. Indiana homicide investigators have identified a person of interest in a murder. They released images of a man they say was driving a carjacked vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a homicide. The images were taken at an AutoZone in the 1100 block of N. Arlington Avenue.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

LGBTQ group urges Wisconsin schools to continue misgendering investigation

(The Center Square) – There is a call for more gender, harassment, bullying, and Title IX investigations in Wisconsin schools. The group Fair Wisconsin, which calls itself the leading statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people, on Thursday said local schools need to be supported after what happened with the misgender/sexual harassment investigation into three middle schoolers in Kiel.
WISCONSIN STATE
WAAY-TV

Report: Indiana car wash owner who spotted Casey White won't get Alabama reward money

James Stinson is many things: car wash manager, Indiana resident, and the man many say is responsible for the capture of North Alabama fugitive Casey White. Stinson told the Evansville Courier & Press he’s not the person who received the $5,000 reward Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered for help ending the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White.

