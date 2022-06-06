ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Adelanto man booked for recent death of 73-year-old woman who was assaulted last month

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

An Adelanto man was recently booked on suspicion of killing a 73-year-old woman who sheriff’s officials said died on Thursday after she was assaulted last month.

Angel Gutierrez, 25, remained at the West Valley Detention in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, with bail set at $1 million, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

After Estelle Romero died, sheriff’s officials added the suspected charge of murder for Gutierrez, who had been previously charged with causing injury to an elder/dependent adult, criminal threat and assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s officials said.

Gutierrez is scheduled to appear on July 11 in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said that at around 4:22 p.m. on May 16, deputies responded to a call of an assault in progress in the 11300 block of Bentley Court in Adelanto.

The area is east of Bellflower Street and north of Highway 18/Palmdale Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman, later identified as Romero, suffering from multiple injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital and was admitted for treatment.

Deputies identified Gutierrez as the suspect who caused Romero’s injuries. He was located on Bentley Court and was arrested for attempted murder and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Romero remained hospitalized as her medical condition worsened and she was pronounced deceased, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded to the hospital and assumed the investigation.

Sheriff's officials did not reveal how Gutierrez and Romero were acquainted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to call the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

