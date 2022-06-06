Fudge Farm closes South Side location over recent gun violence

A popular South Side restaurant known for Instagram-worthy milkshakes and a wide array of chocolates abruptly closed its doors for good Sunday night, citing "uncontrollable shootings and violence."

In a social media post, Fudge Farm said Sunday would be its last day in business because of recent violence in the area.

"We can no longer ask teenage children, or no one for that matter to work for us in this environment," the post read. "Anyone that personally knows us, knows that our employees are family, we wouldn't allow our daughters to work in this environment as we wouldn't want your daughter or son to do so either!"

Owner Walt Rainey said he's been considering the move for some time, but two shootings over the weekend near Fudge Farm's doorstep made up his mind.

"It's just a confidence thing," he said. "I just don't have the confidence that it's going to get better soon."

Saturday morning, police say a man took cover in a nearby restaurant after he was shot in the leg. Early Sunday, two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting. The shootings are the latest in a string of increased gun violence in the neighborhood.

According to Rainey, when he got to the building Monday morning, a gun was laying out.

"There's several business owners on East Carson St. that will openly tell you they're considering leaving," he said.

Fudge Farm's Waterfront location remains open, and they'll continue serving their products from their food truck.