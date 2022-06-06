ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Roosevelt New Orleans Hosts First Bourbon in the Blue Dinner

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is hosting its first Bourbon in the Blue Dinner on Wednesday, June 22. This event will take place in the hotel’s famous Blue Room as...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 1

Related
myneworleans.com

Four Friends Launch New Restaurant Concept in Old Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A former bar in Old Metairie is being remade into an elegant hangout with an eye on the building’s history and a nod to the storied railroad tracks that lie just feet from the front door. Metry Cafe & Bar, which stood at 601 Metairie Road for decades, will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar, a concept and vibe conceived by longtime friends Mickey Parenton, Mickey Loomis, Gabe Corchiani and John Georges.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

THE SHED opens in BR Monday, see the new menu here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barbeque lovers can finally “Get Fed at The Shed” starting Monday, June 13. The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint’s newest location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. On Sunday, the hours are noon to 7 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Thursdays at Twilight Return to New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Thursday, June 16, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Bridal Show Makes (TV) Waves

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Summer is in full swing and at STEM NOLA that means a summer jam-packed with... Chef Myisha “Maya” Mastersson of the Black Roux Culinary Collective will pop-up with the theme Bao Down today and... Learning Some Skills. If your kids are too...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Cheap Eats in New Orleans

Smother them in cheese and chili, or drown them in ketchup and mayo-fries are just a blank canvas for a limitless palette of flavors-right? But it doesn't have to be that way. Fresh or frozen, plain french fries, with maybe a few shakes of salt, tell their own tale. Naked and exposed, hot and fresh, one can enjoy their excellent fried, potato flavor or, sadly, their lack of flavor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Hell Freezes Over in Bywater

“I’m from Louisiana, and growing up, my grandmother was always throwing around that phrase ‘a snowball’s chance in hell.’”. Hence the name for a now-growing pandemic pop-up, Chance in Hell SnoBalls, explained co-founder and co-owner Kitten. She and her spouse Lou (both go by first name only) had been a long-time burlesque performance duo, touring the world’s stages for over a decade, when the pandemic hit and all their shows got canceled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Room#Food Drink#Waldorf Astoria Hotel#Supper Club#The Sazerac Company#The Sazerac House#Avocado#Coriander#Swiss Chard#Dulce De Leche Mousse#Caramel Crunch
myneworleans.com

Rivertown Theaters Hosts Season Auditions, Tickets on Sale Now

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Casting for “Kinky Boots,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum,” and “Spongebob Squarepants the Musical” with directors Donald Jones, Jr, Gary Rucker and Ricky Graham will be conducted at Rivertown Theaters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

MSJE Celebrates Year Anniversary June 12

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – While the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience opened a year ago at its 818 Howard Avenue location, MSJE will finally celebrate, New Orleans-style, this Sunday, June 12. The Museum, which highlights the history and culture of the Southern Jewish experience with 9,000 square feet of exhibits and artifacts spanning 13 states and 300 years, will be free and open to the public, with a party from noon to 4:00 p.m. featuring music, kids’ crafts, food, shopping and more. “We opened in the depths of the pandemic and then had to deal with Delta, Hurricane Ida, and Omicron,” said Museum Executive Director Kenneth Hoffman. “Think of this celebration as a combination grand opening/first birthday party.” There is an additional patron party, member and donor reception, and jazz brunch recognizing the Museum’s many supporters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

STEM NOLA Hosting Free Summer Camps Across the City

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Summer is in full swing and at STEM NOLA that means a summer jam-packed with fun and interactive STEM learning opportunities for students. STEM Global Action is operating Summer Camps for K-8th grade students in cities across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast!. Our five-week...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Art and Science Museum to hold ‘dino-mite’ Dino Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Art and Science Museum (LASM) will hold its Dino Day on Saturday, June 25 after a three-year hiatus. Dino Day will have hands-on activities and will give attendees the chance to see an authentic Triceratops skull that was discovered in 2011 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 65-million-year-old fossil is on a loan from Raising Cane’s and the Todd Graves Family. A showing of the Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) program Dinosaur Train will play in the Adalié Brent Auditorium and dinosaur-themed shows will play in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium until 5 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

REJOICE, Inc. 6th Juneteenth CommUNITY Festival

KENNER, La (press release) – You’re invited to join in on June 18-19, at the 6th CommUNITY Juneteenth Festival in Rivertown at 410 William Blvd. Parking Lot in Kenner. The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. each day and ends at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday will be a special salute day for Fathers and Father Figures, and a Special Ecumenical Service, which begins the day at 11 a.m.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While statistics indicate that Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars are America’s most popular choices for pizza, one chain that retains a cult following in Baton Rouge made a grand return to the capital area Monday, June 6. Mr. Gatti’s pizza,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy