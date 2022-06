Jordan Brand has a very rich history and when it comes to their individual models, they always make sure to mix and match themes so that one shoe can enjoy the aesthetics of another. For instance, sometimes, Jumpman will take an Air Jordan 1 colorway and put it on an Air Jordan 4. More recently, however, it looks like they will be taking the most unique part of the Air Jordan 3 and placing it onto the AJ1.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO