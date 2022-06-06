Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa: Update on the recent COVID uptick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced.
In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records.
The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank.
Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for a criminal investigation of Baltimore City Public Schools after a report from the Office of the Inspector General found “widespread grade changing practices.“. According to the report, failing grades were inexplicably changed to passing ones toward the end of the school year more...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all young people age 18 and younger later this month, the school system said.
Starting June 21, meals will be served Monday through Friday at 31 campuses across the county through the school system’s Summer Food Service Program. Distribution will cease on Monday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 19. All meals must be consumed on site.
Meals will be provided at the following sites and times:
Arbutus Middle, 5525 Shelbourne Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
Baltimore Highlands Elementary, 4200 Annapolis Road, Halethorpe, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
Berkshire...
Baltimore City is changing school bell times for thousands of students this fall because of a shortage of school bus drivers. As of now, it'll impact 93 city schools. The Commodore John Rodgers School is one of the 93 schools where the bell schedule will change. Nine students take the bus there, but the change affects almost 900 students.
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County residents and utility crews were picking up the pieces Thursday, a day after storms swept through, toppling trees, flooding dozens of roads and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.
Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Howard and Baltimore counties as the worst of the storm bore down on the area. It’s estimated that over two inches of rain fell in a two-hour window, raising water levels in flood-prone areas like Ellicott City, and strong winds left behind a trail of damage.
Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Howard County...
"We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. The community level in Kent County is HIGH, and the Dorchester County community level is...
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health, in partnership with the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS), this week announced more than $81 million in funding to Jurisdictional Emergency Medical Services Operational Programs (JEMSOPs). The funding, made available by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), offsets costs incurred by eligible emergency medical service (EMS) jurisdictions that delivered …
Young people are in the midst of a mental health crisis, health officials and recent studies have warned. But one Baltimore entrepreneur seeks to foster emotional wellbeing leveraging technology to guide students toward a more optimistic future. Ashley Williams is the founder and CEO of Clymb, an interactive software tool...
We begin today with a conversation about an exciting development that will transform and enrich the media landscape in Baltimore. The Baltimore Banner will begin publishing soon. The Banner is a multi-platform news organization, launched under the aegis of the non-profit Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, that has attracted top talent from Baltimore and around the country, and it may turn out that it’s riding something of a wave in journalism. Non-profit newsrooms are springing-up and succeeding across the country in cities large and small. The Institute for Non-Profit News reports that in 2020, “Web traffic to nonprofit news sites grew by 43%.”
A new deal proposed between Baltimore City and the Maryland Department of the Environment would move forward efforts to fix systemic issues at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. If approved by the Board of Estimates, the city would drop a legal challenge filed in April against the state’s move...
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools is changing bell times for 93 schools next year to improve transportation for students riding yellow buses. View the new bell schedules for schools . Bell times on the district website will not be updated until July , but families will be notified...
On June 6th, 1944, soldiers from Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, members of the 29th Division, were among the first soldiers to land at Omaha Beach on the coast of Normandy. Ric Cottom. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two rabid raccoons were found Saturday in Anne Arundel County, the county’s health department announced Tuesday.
The first was found in Pasadena when a raccoon attacked a pet and was killed by the pet’s owner on Laico Lane near the intersection of Dock Road.
The second was found on the same day in Severna Park, when the raccoon attempted to attack a pet and was also killed by the pet’s owner.
Both raccoons tested positive for rabies. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose,...
As Baltimore City councilmembers questioned police Commissioner Michael Harrison about crime during a contentious budget hearing, more deadly violence on city streets. Two men were killed and two others were injured on Tuesday night. "I am tired. The word is tired," a resident said. In northeast Baltimore, a resident decried...
Don’t expect the classic interpretation of this play by Euripides. Anne Carson has penned a new immersive version filled with debauchery, wine and original music by Diana Oh. Watch as Dionysus, the God of wine, shows everyone what it’s like to “party like it’s 399 (B.C.).” Dates run through June 19. Tickets are $20-$74.
TOWSON, MD—Tara D. Thompson, administrative assistant with the Baltimore County Public Schools executive director of academic programs and options, has earned the prestigious Certified Administrative Professional (CAP) status from the International Association of Administrative Professionals. She is the sixth BCPS professional in the past two years to qualify for the certification. Thompson earned the designation after passing the CAP qualifying exam. …
