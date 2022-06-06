ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Council to review Abilene Public Library policy in wake of complaints about LGBTQ books

By Brian Bethel, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

The Abilene Public Library's collection development policy will be reviewed by the Abilene City Council on Thursday after a group of residents at a previous meeting complained about the presence of LGBTQ literature in its children's section.

Librarian Julee Hatton said what was planned was an overview of the existing library policy, which is approved by its advisory board.

The board is appointed by the city's mayor and approved by the council.

The most recent version of that policy was approved in 2016, Hatton said, and covers everything from how materials are selected and how evaluated to procedures for "reconsideration" of materials.

Policies in place

Librarians use a number of criteria, including looking at what is popular, awards given to particular pieces of literature, age-appropriateness, what individual publishers have on offer, etc.

"They really focus on building a diverse collection to represent our community," Hatton said.

The collection is regularly reviewed to make sure residents are using it, she said.

Items with high circulation numbers will stay in the collection and may need to be replaced, while there is a "weeding process" for low-circulation items, Hatton said.

City Manger Robert Hanna said the council would likely go into executive session before publicly discussing the policy.

"From my perspective as city manager, I think it's really important for people to understand how books make it into the collection and the process by which a citizen can remove a book if they find it objectionable," he said. "And so, one of the things I hope to do is to educate this component of the community."

There are processes, Hanna and Hatton said, that can result in the removal of titles individuals find objectionable.

"We want to educate people what that process is," Hanna said.

The right to differ

Asked if the topic was censorship, Hanna said the nation's core values allow for differing opinions, and that libraries "ought to be a place you can go and find information."

The age-appropriateness of some of the material is what is in question, he said.

"They are deemed age-appropriate by a group of library science experts," he said. " Whether or not we share that as a community needs to be a discussion that we have. ... This is a conversation on where the book belongs."

Hanna believes there is a "very slippery slope" one enters when one says a book can't be in the library "based on the content that it has."

"Who draws that line and how is it drawn?" he said.

Hanna said he imagined the council would want to understand "the legal context of this, what we can and can't do as a public library."

Concerns expressed

Former Abilene City Council candidates Charles Byrn and Sargent were among those who spoke at the meeting two weeks ago, asking to know whose decision it was to put the questioned volumes in the library.

"We're not going to go away until those questions are answered," Byrn told the council in video footage from the previous meeting. "We're sick and tired of our community being littered with this filth in our libraries."

Some speakers said Abilene's status as a majority Christian community meant the library's policies should be shaped by that ethos.

Other residents said they were not wanting to outright ban books, but questioned the age-appropriateness and placement of some of the volumes.

Several of those more fully opposed claimed groups that did not share the community's values were using books try to groom or convert children too young to properly understand them.

In other business, the council also will vote to approve whether to approve a contract with Bontke Brothers Construction on the Cedar Creek walking trail, approved in the 2015 bond election.

The project will cost roughly $2.4 million, with a good portion of those funds left over from bond allocations.

Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Council to review Abilene Public Library policy in wake of complaints about LGBTQ books

Comments / 6

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Family involved in wreck with constable in Original Town South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family and a Taylor County Constable were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Abilene’s Original Town South area Wednesday afternoon. No major injuries or fatalities were reported. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a Taylor County Constable SUV collided with another vehicle, driven by a mother with her two kids as passengers, […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Selling Controlled Substances Top Wednesday's Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 16 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Chick-fil-A opens ‘limited’ downtown Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chick-fil-A has opened a ‘limited’ location in downtown Abilene. The new location is in the First Financial Bank, West Building, on the 2nd Floor. Hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. only, and the menu will be limited. This is Abilene’s 5th Chick-fil-a location. There are two main […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
City
Cedar Creek, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Society
KSAT 12

Texas ranch for sale might hold buried treasure if legends are true

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas – A Texas ranch that recently hit the market may be hiding some buried treasure if the legends are true. S&S Ranch in Palo Pinto County is currently on the market, located roughly 80 miles from Fort Worth and just minutes from the cliffs on Possum Kingdom Lake.
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring Police Department investigating theft

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing. On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Drunken Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 22 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hanna
San Angelo LIVE!

Family of Missing San Angelo Man Believes He was Shot

SAN ANGELO – The family of a missing San Angelo man believes that he may have been shot. According to the family, Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo, went missing on May 24 from San Angelo. Since his missing date the family has held multiple search parties in hopes to find him.
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

977
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy