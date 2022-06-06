ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix “Woefully” Reveals Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams In First Look at New Series

By Alex Zalben
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

Move over, Christina Ricci, there’s a new Wednesday Addams in town! Or, there will be soon, as Netflix has revealed the first look at Jenna Ortega as the classic character in the upcoming series Wednesday, as part of their ongoing Geeked Week event.

In the brief teaser video (which you can watch above), Ortega braids her hair in shadow as mysterious string instruments are played, accompanied by a ticking clock. Then, the text reveals “Netflix woefully presents,” followed by the full reveal of Ortega as Addams, as she straightens her collar. Then out pops Thing, the autonomous hand that was revealed in a previous teaser by Netflix, and both do the classic Addams Family snap.

So, that’s pretty much it for the moment, other than reiterating that this is a new Addams Family TV series titled Wednesday, from the mind of Tim Burton. No premiere date in the teaser, or reveal of other cast.

However, we’ve already got a bunch of other information about the series, which is showrun and EPed by Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands). Other than Ortega, the series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa and yes, even Christina Ricci in a mysterious role.

It’s also, of note, not all directed by Burton. Gandja Monteiro will direct the fifth and sixth episodes of the series, and James Marshall directs episodes seven and eight. Presumably, Burton will be directing the first four episodes of the eight episode initial season.

Here’s the official logline for the series, which moves Wednesday from her family’s home, to a school. Oh, and also gives her psychic powers:

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Plus, in case the teaser was too quick for you, here’s an official first look pic of Ortega as Wednesday Addams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5WYI_0g21fvp400
Photo: MATTHIAS CLAMER/NETFLIX

Comments / 0

