Kent County, MD

Kudos to commissioners

 4 days ago
To the editor : The Kent County Commission on Aging would like to take this opportunity to thank the Kent County Commissioners for approving the transfer of the Millington Elementary School property to the town of Millington for conversion to senior housing. There continues to be a shortage of affordable housing here, and we commend the commissioners for recognizing this need. Caring and concern of this nature are what make Kent County a wonderful place to live.

Muriel Cole and Carolyn Sorge, co-chairs

