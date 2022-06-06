ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard’s sister posts supportive message after Johnny Depp trial

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272PsY_0g21fWx100

Amber Heard’s sister posted an emotional message of support after the “Aquaman” actress lost her defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

Whitney Heard said in her statement Sunday that she “will always be proud” of the fact that Amber, 36, testified against Depp, 58, despite the jury ruling in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s favor last Wednesday.

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” Whitney wrote in her Instagram caption .

Whitney acknowledged that both she and Amber knew the lawsuits would be “an uphill battle” and that the “cards were stacked” against them but credited her for speaking up “regardless.”

“I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side,” she continued. “I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAvVx_0g21fWx100
“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us,” Whitney wrote.
whitheard/Instagram

A jury awarded Depp $15 million after deciding that Heard defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post , in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard scored a minor victory herself in her countersuit against Depp, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DkXP_0g21fWx100
The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages.
Getty Images

After the judge announced the jury’s verdict, Heard said she was “heartbroken” and called it a “setback for women.” Meanwhile, Depp praised the outcome and said he finally has his “life back.”

The “Edward Scissorhands” star said his “goal” all along “was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” adding that “speaking the truth” was something he owed his children and supporters.

“I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” he said.

The exes were married from 2015 to 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amber Heard Has 3 Movies on the Way Despite Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard has three projects in the pipeline. The movies have been overshadowed by the $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, filed against her in 2019. The case finally went to trial in April and ended on Wednesday with Depp being awarded $10.35 million and Heard $2 million.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Lawsuits
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
Page Six

Page Six

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy