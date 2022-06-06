ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Basketball Recruits Seth Trimble, G.G. Jackson Make USA Under-18 Team

By Michael Koh
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo future Tar Heels will be representing their country on the hardwood this summer. Carolina men’s basketball commits Seth Trimble and G.G. Jackson have been named members of the USA Basketball Under-18 team, and will play in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. The competition starts Monday and...

chapelboro.com

