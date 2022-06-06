ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

Gov. DeSantis appoints Undersheriff Pat Ivey as Jacksonville sheriff, endorses T.K. Waters

By Katherine Lewin, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday morning that he would appoint Undersheriff Pat Ivey as sheriff of Jacksonville on Friday after Sheriff Mike Williams retires. DeSantis also announced his endorsement for T.K. Waters, chief of investigations for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at a news conference in Jacksonville.

Williams said he would retire after reporting from The Tributary revealed that the sheriff had moved out of Duval County to Nassau County last year, violating city charter, which requires a sheriff to live within county lines.

The announcement came days after Williams said that he did not see "any scenario" where he would resign as sheriff.

"I don't think this was an expected thing, I think it just kind of happened," DeSantis said when questioned by reporters at Monday's news conference. "But I've spoken with a lot of folks in the Sheriff's Office and outside, and I think the most prudent thing for us to do is elevating the Undersheriff Pat Ivey to be sheriff when Mike steps down on Friday."

Williams stepping down before the end of his term as sheriff now means that City Council will schedule a special election for Aug. 23 and, if needed, a runoff election on Nov. 8.

DeSantis said that Waters will provide "excellent leadership" for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville.

When asked whether Williams should face further consequences for moving two years before his term was up, DeSantis said the sheriff "got advice that said that that was OK."

"I don't think there was any ill intent on his part," DeSantis said. "It wasn't anything that I was expecting to have to make this appointment."

DeSantis also touted Florida's new budget allocating $10 million for the state's Urban Search and Rescue task forces in preparation for hurricane season at Monday's news conference.

Katherine Lewin is the enterprise reporter at the Times-Union covering criminal and social justice issues in Northeast Florida. Email her at klewin@jacksonville.com or follow on Twitter @KatherineMLewin. Contact her for her Signal number to share anonymous tips and documents. Support local journalism!

