Ole Miss Football Week 1 Preview: Who Are The Troy Trojans?
We begin our college football preview series this week with the Rebels' week one opponent in Troy.
Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Trojans are led by first-year head coach and former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall. He served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss beginning in 2018.
This marks Sumrall's first head coaching job at the collegiate level, and he takes over a program that went 5-7 a season ago and 3-5 in the Sun Belt. The Trojans parted ways with former head coach Chip Lindsey prior to their final game of the 2021 season against Georgia State.
The Rebels and Trojans will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. Can Troy pull of the major upset? Or will the Rebels hold down the fort with their overhauled roster?
Here is a brief overview of what the Trojans will bring to Oxford this fall.
Troy Trojans
2021 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
Head Coach: John Sumrall (first season)
Returning Offensive Leaders
Passing: Gunnar Watson
Watson: 140-228, 8 TDs, 4 INTs
Rushing: Kimani Vidal
Vidal: 152 carries, 701 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving: Tez Johnson
Johnson: 67 catches, 735 yards, 4 TDs
Returning Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Carlton Martial
Martial: 127 tackles, 44 solo, 10 TFLs
Interceptions: KJ Robertson, TJ Harris, Richard Jibunor, Zion Williams
All four: 2 INTs
Ole Miss Rebels
2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (3rd season)
Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss.
