LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Goes For Regional Championship vs. Arizona

The Rebels look to advance to the super regionals on Monday afternoon.

MIAMI -- Ole Miss is in the driver's seat of the Coral Gables Regional.

Host school Miami was eliminated last night by Arizona after falling to the Rebels earlier in the day. With a win over Arizona on Monday, Ole Miss will punch its ticket to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament. In order for Arizona to advance, it has to beat the Rebels twice.

Sunday wasn't Hunter Elliott's strongest performance of the season, but it was enough to keep Miami at bay for a late rally by Ole Miss to advance to the regional final.

Elliott walked five men on the day and struck out eight, and he exited the game in the sixth inning with runners at the corners and no outs. Mason Nichols came in and allowed a sacrifice fly for Miami's only run of the game.

"I thought it was a tremendous baseball game on both sides," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "Type of baseball game you don't see much these days, especially in college baseball. We knew we were going to have our hands full with their lefty, but proud of our guys for hanging in there.

"It certainly wasn't [Elliott's] best day, but results were terrific. Don't know many freshman who can handle what he handled today."

Pregame

Ole Miss released its lineup for the final round of the regional on Monday, and there is a bit of a shakeup to the order.

1. Justin Bench -- CF

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

7. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

8. Calvin Harris -- RF

9. Garrett Wood -- 3B

RHP Derek Diamond

The Rebels also released their uniform combination for the game on Monday, going with red jerseys.

First Inning

A two-run home run from Tim Elko is all for the Rebels in the top half.

MID 1: Ole Miss 2, Arizona 0

Arizona responds with a two-run blast of its own, and the game is tied after one.

END 1: Ole Miss 2, Arizona 2

Second Inning

Dunhurst gets aboard via a leadoff walk.

Peyton Chatagnier hits a two-run home run of his own, and the Rebels regain the lead at 4-2.

Garrett Wood gets aboard via a one-out infield single. Arizona going to the bullpen.

Bench grounds into a double play to end the frame.

MID 2: Ole Miss 4, Arizona 2

Derek Diamond surrenders a solo home run with two outs, and Arizona cuts it to 4-3.

END 2: Ole Miss 4, Arizona 3

Third Inning

Tim Elko with his second home run of the day, this time a solo shot. Ole Miss now leads 5-3.

MID 3: Ole Miss 5, Arizona 3

Arizona gets a two-out single, but that's all for the Wildcats.

END 3: Ole Miss 5, Arizona 3

Fourth Inning

The Rebels go down quietly in the top half.

MID 4: Ole Miss 5, Arizona 3

Arizona with a leadoff single followed by a strikeout.

Game is tied again after another two-run home run from the Wildcats.

END 4: Ole Miss 5, Arizona 5

Fifth Inning

Garrett Wood works a leadoff walk on an 11-pitch at-bat. Bench follows it with a single up the middle.

Gonzalez flies out, and runners are at the corners with one out. Arizona making a pitching change.

Elko draws a one-out walk to load the bases.

Graham with an infield hit to shortstop. Bases still loaded with one out, and Ole Miss leads 6-5.

Kemp Alderman hits a long grand slam, and the Rebels are up 10-5.

Chatagnier with a two-out single. Fly out ends the inning.

MID 5: Ole Miss 10, Arizona 5

Arizona with a leadoff single. Dougherty bounces back with a strikeout.

Wild pitch advances the runner to second. Another strikeout for out No. 2.

A walk puts runners at first and second with two outs. Another walk loads the bases.

Gonzalez gets an out at first on a bang-bang play to keep the Wildcats off the board.

END 5: Ole Miss 10, Arizona 5

Sixth Inning

Garrett Wood works a leadoff walk.

Justin Bench HBP to put two on with no outs. Bases are loaded after an error for Tim Elko, and the Wildcats are making another pitching change.

Elko gets an RBI with a bases loaded walk. Graham follows it with an RBI single, and Ole Miss leads 12-5.

Alderman strikes out for the first out of the inning. A wild pitch scores another, and it's 13-5.

Dunhurst walks to bring up Chatagnier with the bases loaded and one out. Another pitching change for Arizona.

Chatagnier with a double that scores two more, and it's 15-5. A Calvin Harris double scores two more. It's 17-5.

Wood strikes out for the second out of the inning. Bench doubles to score Calvin Harris. 18-5.

Gonzalez strikes out, and the inning is over.

MID 6: Ole Miss 18, Arizona 5

The Wildcats get a runner aboard but nothing else in the sixth.

END 6: Ole Miss 18, Arizona 5

Seventh Inning

For the first time in his career, Tim Elko has three HRs in a game, and he is now the single-season record holder at Ole Miss in home runs.

Nothing else for the Rebels in the frame.

MID 7: Ole Miss 19, Arizona 5

Arizona gets one back in the bottom half.

END 7: Ole Miss 19, Arizona 6

Eighth Inning

The Rebels go quietly in the top half as do the Wildcats in the bottom half.

END 8: Ole Miss 19, Arizona 6

FINAL: Ole Miss 22, Arizona 6

