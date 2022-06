Estherville, IA (KICD)– After being delayed a couple of weeks, a formal opening date has been set for the new pool and aquatic center in Estherville. The space was originally scheduled to open in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but was pushed back after city officials say there was a delivery delay on a piece of chemical regulation equipment as well as having a pool heater that was not working quite right as of Monday.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO