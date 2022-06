Dr. David Margolius will become the city of Cleveland’s new director of public health, Mayor Justin M. Bibb announced June 8. He will start his new position Aug. 1. “We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished clinician and researcher to lead our public health work at this critical time when Cuyahoga County is once again seeing high transmission of COVID-19,” Bibb said in a news release. “In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO