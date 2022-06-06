PIAA playoffs: Only one GameTimePA team still alive in quest for state baseball title
The PIAA baseball and softball championships open Monday with first-round games in six classes.
The baseball championship games are set for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at Penn State. The softball title games will be played Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State.
PIAA baseball tournament
Monday's first round
Class 5A
Selinsgrove 1, Susquehannock 0
Class 4A
Holy Ghost Prep 9, Littlestown 3
Class 2A
Delone Catholic 9, Dock Mennonite 3
Thursday's quarterfinals
3-1 Delone Catholic vs. 11-1 Schuylkill Haven
PIAA softball tournament
Monday's first-round
Class 5A
Pittston Area 13, South Western 0
Southern Lehigh 5, Shippensburg 2
Class 2A
Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1
