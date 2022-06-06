PIAA playoffs: Only one GameTimePA team still alive in quest for state baseball title

The PIAA baseball and softball championships open Monday with first-round games in six classes.

The baseball championship games are set for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at Penn State. The softball title games will be played Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State.

PIAA baseball tournament

Monday's first round

Class 5A

Selinsgrove 1, Susquehannock 0

Class 4A

Holy Ghost Prep 9, Littlestown 3

Class 2A

Delone Catholic 9, Dock Mennonite 3

Thursday's quarterfinals

3-1 Delone Catholic vs. 11-1 Schuylkill Haven

PIAA softball tournament

Monday's first-round

Class 5A

Pittston Area 13, South Western 0

Southern Lehigh 5, Shippensburg 2

Class 2A

Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1

