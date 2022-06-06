Letters to the editor: Seal omission; college athletes and abortion; mental health claims

Mission omission was wrong

Re: your May 26 story, “New county seal features Channel Islands, no mission”:

I agree with Supervisor Kelly Long in dissenting to adapt a new design for the County Seal before getting more input from the citizens of Ventura County. It was hardly a unanimous vote with 27%, 22%, 20% of the input. With all the political information in preparation for the June 7 election, there was hardly time or opportunity to voice an opinion on the County Seal.

I like the new design with Anacapa Island featured, and we did not need a full body of Father Serra, but to omit the Mission for whom the county/city is named? Will the fourth-grade course teaching the Missions in all the schools of the county be eliminated now because of the separation of church and state?

I do not think one picture on the seal represents the people and gifts of our county.

Dolores Bray, Ventura

Give female athletes more credit

Re: Nancy Armour’s June 1 column, “If Roe is overturned, athletes may rethink their college choice:”

The column, in my opinion, is very demeaning and disrespectful to the female gender. I believe most college female athletes are smart, well-educated and can make fruitful decisions.

Achieving good or great athletic prowess requires years of rigorous training to be considered and offered a potential scholarship. To be offered a potential athletic scholarship (costly as it may be), is a great reward, but it also comes with other benefits of an education, should the athlete become unable to continue in the professional sports arena.

The female athlete, in Ms. Armour’s opinion, must decide which school to attend, depending on whether that state will allow abortions. She states, “If the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, as it’s expected to in the coming weeks, female athletes should know that their ability to decide what is best for them and their body will depend where they go to school.”

These athletes are not simple minded and shallow, thinking “abortion is going to be OK, if I get pregnant.” They have endured a regimented lifestyle and have made many decisions in their careers. I believe Ms. Armour has oversimplified this issue about abortion and school choice for these athletes. Morals are a major component in this issue. Many women have this component.

Scholarship female athletes have a choice: 1. Abstain. 2. Use protection. Very simple.

Bob Nieto, Camarillo

False claims about mental health

Re: Marty Ryzak’s June 3 letter, “Mental health, not guns, to blame”:

Gun protector Mr. Ryzak falsely claims that mental health issues are to blame for mass shootings and not guns. Yet, America leads the world in mass shootings, so it’s not mental health, it’s guns. People with guns kill people. People with mental health problems and guns shoot people.

NRA lovers will blame shootings on anything but guns. Most every shooter is sane, according to law, if they are able to plan and execute the shooting. Most every shooter would be considered “a good guy with a gun” up until their rampage.

The common denominator is easy access to guns. I say this as someone who has enjoyed using more guns than most anyone in the NRA.

Tom Louis, Port Hueneme

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Letters to the editor: Seal omission; college athletes and abortion; mental health claims