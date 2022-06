Much of the local area remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms today. This includes Leake County, about half of Attala County and the southwestern corner of Neshoba County. There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk in other parts of the area. There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 3 pm south of the local area. The storms are expected to sweep through the state from mid-morning until late afternoon with wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as quarters. The tornado risk will be minimal but even though the storms will be moving quickly, torrential rainfall is possible.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO