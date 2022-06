SHEFFIELD — With all due respect to the many fine classically trained musicians based in the Berkshires (many of whom are household names on other continents), it must be said that many Broadway pit musicians have skills not commonly found within the ranks of major symphony orchestras. That’s because they spend so much time playing show music in addition to the standard orchestral repertoire familiar to their peers. In addition, many pit musicians know how to improvise on their instruments, which is an indispensable (even mandatory) capability when it comes to performing jazz, rock, country, bluegrass, and other styles of popular music commonly heard in Broadway productions. Four such players will appear in the pavilion at Sheffield Town Park Saturday, June 11, at 4 p.m., for a chamber music recital presented by Lich Gate Concerts for Christ Trinity Church.

