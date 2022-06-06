Dade City Cleans Up This Saturday

DADE CITY, Fla. – It’s time to roll up your sleeves and grab some gloves for this year’s Dade City Cleanup. Saturday’s event will run from 8 a.m. until noon.

A giant construction roll-off will be parked at the Turning Point Church, at 17th Street and Carter Avenue, for furniture and large items.

Two garbage trucks will be at 17th Street and Beauchamp Avenue, and State Street and Moceri Avenue.

Neither of the three sites will accept hazardous waste, appliances, batteries, tires, or similar items. They will accept wood that is less than 8 feet long, garbage, plywood, and other household waste.

According to Project Coordinator, Tina Mauriello recent cleanups have included about 20 volunteers along with the local Boy Scouts.

Those who wish to volunteer for the June 11 event may contact the city at (352) 523-5050, extension 420 or visit DadeCityFl.com .

