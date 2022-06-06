Gardner to perform Western 'trail songs' at The Mainstay

ROCK HALL — Great American Songbook stylist Hilary Gardner will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at The Mainstay.

Gardner will be joined by her band of Justin Poindexter on guitar and vocals, Aaron Thurston on drums and Noah Garabedian on string bass.

The program is what Gardner calls “Trail Songs,” a tribute to the familiar Great American Songbook tunes associated with the country’s fascination with Hollywood’s musical Westerns from the 1930s through the 1950s.

“Everyone knows and loves these songs,” Gardner said in a news release.

National Public Radio has said that Gardner “evokes memories of another time and place.”

Gardner’s first gigs were in her hometown Wasilla, Alaska, where she sang Patsy Cline tunes in dive bars as well as singing with the Anchorage Opera.

She was always infatuated with New York City, her home for 20 years.

In 2010, she appeared on Broadway in Twyla Tharp’s musical “Come Fly Away” in which she sang solos and duets with the recorded voice of Frank Sinatra, backed by a 19-piece living big band.

Gardner’s career moved ahead with regular appearances with Mike Longo at New York’s Cafe Carlyle and in Errol Morris’s Netflix documentary-drama Wormwood.

Gardner is also a member of the vocal trio Duchess. The group plays tribute to The Boswell Sisters and enjoyed an ongoing collaboration with the Paul Taylor Dance Company.

For Saturday’s show, tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling 410-639-9133.

Tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door.

The Mainstay is located at 5753 N. Main St. in Rock Hall.

Its regular calendar of local, regional and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year, February through December, in a variety of music genres.

The programs of The Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.