Man charged in death of Fort Myers man found in closet sentenced to 25 years in prison

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

A 47-year-old man who pleaded no contest Monday to the 2021 homicide of a Fort Myers man will serve 25 years in state prison.

Michael Joseph Wasko, listed as a transient in court and law enforcement records, appeared before Lee Circuit Judge J. Frank Porter for a plea hearing in advance of a scheduled July 7 trial.

Wasko was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder and 5 years for grand theft, to run concurrently. A charge of abusing a dead body was filed by the state as not prosecuted.

Wasko was arrested in March 2021 by the Port Wentworth (Georgia) Police Department after the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported deputies found a missing Fort Myers man dead in the closet of a manufactured home in the Jamaica Bay community.

There was no information available on where Wasko had been living at the time of the homicide.

Deputies called the missing man "elderly" and had responded to a home on Quanery Court in the south Lee County gated community off U.S. 41 just south of Six Mile Cypress.

Lehigh family resolution Civil suit settled in fatal 2018 crash that killed three members of Lehigh Acres family

Hit/run arrest: Cape Coral man faces hit-and-run charges in fatal crash with pedestrian in October 2021

Drug deal sentence: Fatal shooting of Fort Myers man in drug deal gone awry nets Georgian 30 years in prison

The dead man was later identified as Ronald Lagatutta by his son, Anthony Lagattuta of Buffalo, New York. The younger man identified his father, who had been living in Fort Myers, as the victim in a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man charged in death of Fort Myers man found in closet sentenced to 25 years in prison

#Shooting#Prison#The Missing Man#Gated Community#Violent Crime#Lee Circuit#Police Department#Quanery Court#Georgian
The News-Press

The News-Press

