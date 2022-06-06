ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Locals Barry Hendon, Richard Misner, and Joe Rider recognized by Atlantic Coast Conference

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

Three Hall of Fame members of the South Gulf Football Officials Association (SGFOA) were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference at their annual outing of football officials last month.

Barry Hendon, who will work his 27th season in the conference the fall, was recognized for working his 300th game as a back judge. Richard Misner, now retired after logging 24 years as an ACC official, was the recipient of the Commissioner's Award. Joe Rider, who is in the FHSAA Hall of Fame, received the first-ever Doug Rhoads "R" for excellence.

“Barry, Rich, and Joe all got their start with the SGFOA and several others have gone on to work at the NCAA and NFL level, including two that have refereed multiple Super Bowl games,” SFGOA president John Mantica said in a release.

The South Gulf Football Officials Association will be entering its 50th year in the fall officiating Lee County athletic contests.

