Boyd: Help us help those single parents battling cancer

The Singletons is a community dedicated to providing strength, hope and support for single-parent families battling cancer, whether it’s a parent battling the disease, or their child.

Seventeen years ago, my good friend Michelle Singleton was diagnosed with breast cancer — she was a single mother, doing her best to fight this disease and provide for her children.

As I tried my hardest to find resources available to lend support to Michelle and her family, I realized quickly that there unfortunately weren’t many.

We sadly lost Michelle in 2005 and shortly after, The Singletons was born. What began as a tribute to one brave, devout single mother of four has blossomed into a beautiful haven of hope to the many cancer warriors who have walked the same journey as Michelle.

Our programs include the Singletons Kitchen, in which we distribute nutritious family dinners to simplify meal preparation and promote time spent together as a family. Singletons Seeds of Strength connects Singletons parents and creates uplifting camaraderie so they can find friendship and enjoy a simple night out.

Singletons Bare Necessities supplies families’ homes with essential household items such as laundry detergent, paper towels, soap, toilet paper, shampoo/conditioner, disinfectant wipes and more. Singletons Kids creates experiences filled with fun activities and special occasion gifts for Singletons kids to help create meaningful childhood memories.

Our goal for 2022 is to serve between 100 to 125 families, which would be a 50% increase from last year. In order to provide more meals, support, supplies and events to our families, it is essential that we grow our donor base through community giving and partnerships.

Our needs

Monetary donations are what help keep our doors open and allow us to serve a growing number of families.

Summer is the most critical time for donations because our stock of household essential items become depleted. During this time donations and drives slow down. Bare necessities are vital to our immunocompromised families as they alleviate the stress of having to go grocery shopping.

Bare necessities include:

Laundry detergent (64 fl. oz)*

Body lotion*

Shampoo /conditioner*

Body wash for men or women*

Deodorant for men and women*

Toilet paper/flushable wipes

Facial tissue

Feminine pads & tampons

Liquid hand soap

Lip balm

Disinfectant wipes

Multipurpose cleaner

Paper towels

Baking soda

Liquid dish soap (12 fl. oz)

Dryer sheets

(*Fragrance free and organic products are greatly appreciated, but not required.)

How to help

Donate: The Singletons are dependent on the generosity of the community. Monetary donations allow us to serve as many qualified families as possible. Choose to make a one-time donation or set up a recurring donation. The Singletons area 501(c)3 charitable organization, tax id 35-2280372.

Volunteer: Your time can help ease some of the burdens for our families, help prepare meal kits, distribute monthly necessity bags to our families or become a part of our Fundraising Event Committee.

Bare Necessities drive: Sponsor a bare necessities drive as a family, organization or group.

Editor’s note: Jody Boyd is executive director and founder of The Singletons. Visit thesingletonsaz.org .