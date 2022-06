Detroit, Lansing, Bay City, and more are the Michigan homes to these professional wrestlers. Many of us grew up watching wrestling and cheering on our favorites. Hell, some of us still do. I was a huge wrestling fan growing up and even in my adult life follow it a little bit and have bonded with my nephew over it. While digging into some of the professional wrestler's origins, I found that quite a few of them are from the great state of Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO