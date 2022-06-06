ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Councilor proposes task force to reduce homelessness over next 10 years

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

One of the Sioux Falls City Council's newest members is hoping to form a task force aimed at addressing the issue of homelessness in the city.

Councilor Rich Merkouris spoke about the issue regularly as he campaigned for the council's At-Large B spot. "The national safety net is broken," he said in a campaign video earlier this year, "and it traps people in poverty."

Merkouris will present a resolution that would establish the task force at the council's June 7 meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVmzn_0g21Xv2400

In an interview, Merkouris said it's no accident that the task force would operate at the same time as the 2035 Downtown Plan, as the two topics are interconnected.

More: Sioux Falls prepares to sketch out downtown's next decade

If approved, the task force would meet over a period of six months, gathering feedback from the public and involved entities with a goal of bringing strategies to the city to reduce homelessness over the next ten years.

Merkouris said he's heard concerns from constituents about the issue, adding that there was "a broader group of people on the corners asking for money," and that they were in more locations than usual.

The resolution references the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's point-in-time count of homeless individuals in Sioux Falls, which was 407 as of January 2022 — 44 of whom were children under the age of 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4Zam_0g21Xv2400

More: Police calls for service at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House have tripled in the past five years

Merkouris outlined some of his ideas to address the issue in a page on his campaign website earlier this year.

"You've seen the signs about panhandling. You've heard the news stories about crime. You’ve been hassled for cash while walking downtown. You've probably even driven by and shaken your head," the page begins.

Merkouris writes that he wants to find a plan that "supports downtown development while caring for the most vulnerable in our city," saying that there is "consistently an overwhelming amount of loitering and other issues east of downtown, often along Eighth Street."

His proposals include training "street teams" to approach people and connect them to services, integrating employment opportunities into day shelters and "discerning as a neighborhood the most appropriate food distribution plans to reduce waste, litter, and loitering."

More: Homelessness is rising in Sioux Falls. A housing shortage, COVID and population growth are making it worse.

The resolution would enable four task force members to be named by Mayor Paul TenHaken, with the remainder named council chair Curt Soehl and vice chair Alex Jensen — and Merkouris says he hopes to be one of the members.

The resolution would require that final recommendations be brought to TenHaken and the rest of the council by Dec. 13, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Councilor proposes task force to reduce homelessness over next 10 years

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jensen
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy