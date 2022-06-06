ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women receive Carnation City Players' scholarships

 4 days ago

Carnation City Players has awarded scholarships to two young women who have been performers in numerous shows at Firehouse Theatre in Alliance.

Recipients were Katherine Huntley and Jane Miller.

Huntley, a recent graduate of Bio-Med Science Academy in Rootstown, will attend Kent State University in the fall and plans to pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater. On stage at CCP, she has appeared as Winnie Foster in "Tuck Everlasting," Baby Bear in "Shrek Jr.," Hop in "Peter Pan Jr.," and as an ensemble member in "Matilda" and "Spamalot."

Miller graduated from Alliance High School in May and plans to attend Loyola University Chicago in the fall. She has appeared on stage at CCP in "Seussical Jr.," "Peter Pan Jr.," "Shrek Jr.," "All Shook Up Jr.," "Xanadu Jr.," "Aladdin Jr.," "Mamma Mia!," "Frozen Jr.," "Spamalot," "Bright Star," and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." Miller will appear in her final youth performance at the Firehouse in the upcoming "Newies Jr."

