City Council poised to approve second round of reimbursements for Buc-ee's development

As gas station giant Buc-ee's prepares to build a 53,000-square-foot travel center in Springfield, city council is set to approve a second round of incentives allowing Buc-ee's to be reimbursed for their public infrastructure improvement.

The first reimbursement agreement drew more than 50 protestors outside City Hall, but no opposition was evident as Springfield's city council contemplated a measure reimbursing the gas station $5 million dollars over the next 20 years.

The new city council bill heard Tuesday would create the Cottles Range Community Improvement District (CID), which would encompass the yet-to-be-built Buc-ee's at the northeast corner of the intersection of I-44 and North Mulroy Road.

The CID would have the power to impose a sales and use tax of .625% on all retail sales made at the Buc-ee's, excluding gas sales. If approved, the special sales tax would reimburse Buc-ee's up to $5.1 million for the cost of the improvements to North Mulroy Road, construction of Buc-ee’s Boulevard, and extension of public utilities.

The CID would last for 20 years or until all $5.1 million are reimbursed. At its outset the CID would be governed by a five-member board of directors initially consisting of Caleb Colbert, Robert Johnson, Melissa Mooney, Ryan Mooney, and Alex Woodson. All successor directors would be appointed by the mayor with the consent of City Council.

If passed, the CID would join a Infrastructure Reimbursement Agreement passed by city council in January. That agreement obligated the city to reimburse Buc-ee’s up to $4.1 million for the improvements to the I-44 Exit 84 interchange using sales tax revenues generated by the proposed development over a 20 year period.

That agreement garnered the 50-person protest outside City Hall — arguing it revealed the city's misplaced prioritization of developers over Springfield residents.

The protest was led by leaders of the Springfield branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, among other local activist groups.

“People get tired in Springfield of these pet projects that tax money goes into with no real payoff to social infrastructure,” said protest leader Seth Goodwin of the money the city will reimburse to Buc-ee’s.

The coalition was not present to object to the new CID designation. In contrast, City administrators at Tuesday's city council meeting called the Buc-ee's development a boon to the city — with the new reimbursements package helping create jobs and generating sales taxes.

"(Buc-ee's) is estimated to bring in over 6 million customers annually and generate $30 million in sales and that's non gasoline sales ..." said Springfield Economic vitality director Amanda Ohlensehlen. "This showcases the draw of the Buc-ee's Travel Center. It also opens up new a new area for development north of I-44 that previously did not have infrastructure to support any kind of extensive development."

At a previous city council meeting a Buc-ee's representative said the project would not go forward unless the city pays them back on their public investments. He noted it is Buc-ee’s who pays for the improvements upfront and their development that will create the taxes that will reimburse them.

A majority of the council agreed — passing the first phase of incentives in a 7-2 vote. A vote on the CID second phase will take place during city council's June 13 meeting.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: City Council poised to approve second round of reimbursements for Buc-ee's development