District Roundup: Cardinals, Hornets come up short in semis

HILLMAN – When you have a young team, mistakes are going to happen.

For the Onaway baseball team, one too many errors in the field proved costly and ended the Cardinals’ season after a 17-2 loss to Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Division 4 district semifinal at Hillman on Saturday.

“It was rough,” said Onaway coach Rick Price. “Our age showed. We had an error in the first inning and just couldn’t let it go. We have had that issue all year.”

The first inning was a nightmare for the Cardinals (16-10), who allowed seven JoBurg runs. It only got worse for the Cardinals, who surrendered three more runs in the second and seven again in the third to fall behind 17-0.

Mason Beebe led the Cardinals with a double and a run scored, while Cody Ruppert had a hit and Lucas Lovelace scored a run.

Bridger Peel took the loss on the mound for Onaway, striking out two, walking five and allowing two hits in one inning. Austin Veal pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing seven hits. Jack Morgan, who tossed 2/3 innings, struck out one and allowed a hit.

While Saturday's loss clearly stung, Price, a first-year coach, was still pleased with the season his team had.

And he’s already looking forward to next spring.

“As far as the season, I’m happy overall with how it went,” Price said. “Obviously, I would still like to be playing, but we don’t lose anyone from this team for next year, and hope to get some summer ball this year and be able to get the kids in the gym over the winter for some open gym things.”

JoBurg later won the district title with a 9-5 victory over Rogers City. JoBurg advances to face Alcona in a regional semifinal at Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Pellston baseball shut out by Rudyard

PELLSTON – The Pellston Hornets did all they could to stay within striking distance of the Rudyard Bulldogs.

But in the end, not enough hitting sunk the Hornets in a 7-0 Division 4 baseball district semifinal loss at home on Friday, June 3.

“Obviously, it was a matchup that’s been on our mind since our 6-4 loss to Rudyard in the regional semifinal last year,” said Pellston coach Matt Sheick. “We came into the game on Friday with a lot of energy and the guys played hard. It was a 1-0 game headed into the bottom of the third.”

The Hornets managed just three hits in the contest as Jack Schmalzried, Ethan Landon and Zack Moyer each singled.

Moyer was the losing pitcher for Pellston, striking out four, allowing seven hits and walking three in 5 1/3 innings. Landon tossed 2/3 innings in relief, striking out one and allowing a hit.

“We just had a couple of miscues in the game, resulting in seven (Rudyard) runs total,” Sheick said.

EJ Suggitt, who belted a three-run homer, led Rudyard’s offense with two hits, three RBI and one run scored. On the mound, Brett Mayer earned the win, striking out 11 and allowing just three hits.

“Brett Mayer pitched a great game for them and base runners were tough to come by,” Sheick said. “We weren’t able to generate any runs.”

Rudyard (25-6-1) returns to Pellston to take on Inland Lakes (25-7) in a regional semifinal at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

For Pellston (11-16), it marked the end of a campaign that saw plenty of improvement along the way.

“Everyone would like to see more wins, but we battled each day and got better as the season progressed with some of our best practices and games later in the season,” Sheick said. “We graduate our lone senior, Ethan Landon, who has been a key part of our program for the past four years, but the rest of the team will be returning and looking forward to working hard this offseason.”