Great Falls, MT

Multi-vehicle accident blocking portion of 10th Avenue South

By Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

There was at least one significant injury in a multi-vehicle wreck that is blocking 10 th Avenue South for eastbound traffic Monday morning near the intersection with 32 nd Street.

Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Emergency Services are on scene. At about 9:45 a.m., multiple ambulances were on scene.

The accident involved three vehicles and an elderly woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle, according to GFFR Battalion Chief Jay Jarrett. The woman was unconscious, Jarrett said, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known Monday morning.

There was no immediate confirmation of other injuries sustained in the crash. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Multi-vehicle accident blocking portion of 10th Avenue South

