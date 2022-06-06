In Loving Memory of Louie Thormahlen: 1921-2022

Tamara Donnette (Fojt) Brown, often known as Tami, passed away March 24, 2022, surrounded by her daughters Erin (Brown) Williams and DeAnna Brown. Tami never met a stranger and was completely adored by those who knew her. She had a kind generous heart and infectious laugh. Tami was an EMT for Winlock for many years and thought of her crew as family. She loved to paint, ghost hunt and explore the supernatural. She never turned down an adventure to go somewhere with sun and warmth. She is survived by her soulmate Corsey Brown; two daughters; her son-in-law Jeremiah Williams; three grandsons, Preston, Isaac and Ashton Brown; and five siblings, Penny Bailey, Paul (Brigette) Fojt, Brian (Marianne) Fojt, Wayne Owens and Darcey (Bobby) Brown.

WINLOCK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO