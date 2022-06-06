In Loving Memory of Louie Thormahlen: 1921-2022

William Charles “Bill” Alden, 78, of Pe Ell, Washington, passed away May 24, 2022 at home. He was born Feb. 17, 1944 in Chehalis, Washington, to William George “Bill” Alden and Wilma Marie (Good) Alden. Bill was the second born of four children. He had three sisters, Marilyn, Cheryl and Suzanne.
Bernice Buswell was born in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 31, 1928 and died at her home in Toledo, Washington, surrounded by family on May 28, 2022. Bernice is survived by Don Buswell, her husband of 71 years. She also leaves behind a large extended family including her four sons Don (Stacey), Carl (Sherry), Guy (Rhonda), and Alan (Heidi), all of Toledo, as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Toledo Senior Center. In fllieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to either the Toledo Community Foundation or Lewis County Hospice.
Tamara Donnette (Fojt) Brown, often known as Tami, passed away March 24, 2022, surrounded by her daughters Erin (Brown) Williams and DeAnna Brown. Tami never met a stranger and was completely adored by those who knew her. She had a kind generous heart and infectious laugh. Tami was an EMT for Winlock for many years and thought of her crew as family. She loved to paint, ghost hunt and explore the supernatural. She never turned down an adventure to go somewhere with sun and warmth. She is survived by her soulmate Corsey Brown; two daughters; her son-in-law Jeremiah Williams; three grandsons, Preston, Isaac and Ashton Brown; and five siblings, Penny Bailey, Paul (Brigette) Fojt, Brian (Marianne) Fojt, Wayne Owens and Darcey (Bobby) Brown.
• KATHLEEN E. EVANS, 63, Onalaska, died June 4 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOHN R. CARVER, 68, Mossyrock, died June 5 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL CHARLES PFEIFFER, Ethel, died May 30...
Lowell Woodbury Ramsdell was born in Armour, South Dakota on July 5, 1929, to Harold and Esther Ramsdell. He passed away on May 30, 2022 in Olympia, Washington, surrounded by his family. Lowell was in the military stationed in Japan after WWII. He met his wife Frances Fern Thaler while...
This week, I was blessed to take a long walk in the rain, stand in the rain for an hour or so, then take another long walk in the rain. The walk was good. The rain was wet. The best part was the fact that I was walking with my youngest son and a bunch more fifth-graders during their annual trip from their school to Penny Playground in Chehalis.
Preparations were completed on Thursday, June 11, 1942, for the arrival of famed actress Lana Turner in Chehalis and Centralia. Turner, who would go on to receive an Academy Award nomination for best actress in a leading role in 1958 and later receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was scheduled to arrive near Chehalis around 11:45 a.m. the next day as part of a bond selling tour through the Pacific Northwest to raise funds for the war effort.
The I-5 Jeep Renegades dumped Capital, 17-2, on Wednesday in American Legion Single-A baseball action in Olympia. The Chehalis squad piled up 13 hits in the win. Cal Bullock went 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of runs and a double, Miles Martin was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Carlos Vallejo doubled and drove in three runs.
Dan Penn, a longtime Tenino resident, is the tribal historic preservation officer with the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, a role he’s played since 2012. He began his career with the tribes’ Chehalis Language Program. Weekly, Penn reviews as many as 10 federally funded projects to be implemented on ancestral lands.
A 32-year-old Lacey woman reached out to The Olympian this week after she read about a woman in west Olympia who was attacked by a man while walking home from work on Saturday, June 4. The same thing happened to her and on the same night, the Lacey woman said....
On the 101st episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Eric Schwartz, Franklin Taylor and Isabel Vander Stoep discuss the new Lewis County Public Health Officer, a proposed adult movie night at the park, a bear menacing one Centralia neighborhood and the five candidates in the county commissioner race. Brought to...
W.F. West High School and Centralia High School joined together early last month to honor and recognize the top 10 academic seniors from each school for the class of 2022. W.F. West High School ranks its top 10 graduating seniors by grade point average (GPA), and students must graduate with honors or be a Running Start college student.
Two local organizations used altered versions of Lewis County’s logo for causes that, according to Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer, fell outside fair use guidelines. Last August, Gov. Jay Inslee’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staffers and health care workers coupled with a reinstated mask mandate preceded...
Packwood’s annual chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Hosted by the Packwood Improvement Club, the barbecue will be held simultaneously with one of Packwood’s Music in the Park events, featuring Bryson Evans. The cost of the barbecue is $12...
In front of a courtroom packed with uniformed law enforcement officers and others in memorial sweatshirts, a woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for her role in the July shooting death of Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown. Lani Kraabell looked at Jill Brown, with tears in...
Mountain goats and their kids were visible from the Johnston Ridge Observatory at Mount St. Helens this Wednesday evening as the observatory closed for the night after its second day open in three years due to COVID-19. According to a Facebook post by the Mount St. Helens institute, much of...
Law enforcement officers are investigating after an Olympia man reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint, drove the vehicle to Centralia and fired at least three shots in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue shortly before midnight Wednesday. Three shell casings were found in the 200 block of North Washington...
The annual Swede Day celebration is set for June 18 with former Rochester School District Superintendent Kim Fry serving as grand marshal. The event, which began in 1979, is named for Rochester’s Swede Hall and celebrates the many Scandinavian families settled in the Rochester area and throughout the Independence Valley.
Through a partnership between Lewis County Parks and Recreation and the Packwood Improvement Club (PIC), the Cowlitz River Public Access Park has received a “soft open,” according to Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker. The PIC is opening and closing the gates to the park in the morning...
State representatives in Washington are exploring a ban on assault weapons, and the possibility of requiring gun owners to receive training and to license and register their firearms. These moves are in reaction to a spate of mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Texas, that restarted national debates over gun restrictions.
Comments / 0