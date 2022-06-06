ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden waffled over Saudi visit as gas prices surged: report

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8EdJ_0g21WwNe00

President Biden has gone back and forth about whether he should visit Saudi Arabia after initially opposing meeting with the country’s crown prince — even as gas prices climbed to new record highs, according to a new report.

The internal debate about Biden’s Middle East travel plans has gone on for nearly a month, Politico reported late Sunday, with the White House declining to fix a firm date for the trip.

As recently as Friday, the president told reporters that he was “not sure” whether he was going to Saudi Arabia and added that he had “no direct plans at the moment” after both the New York Times and Washington Post reported that he would make a visit later this month.

During his presidential campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over the 2018 murder and alleged dismemberment of US resident Jamal Khashoggi, a writer for the Washington Post. The killing is widely believed to have been ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n82W0_0g21WwNe00
The internal debate about Biden’s Middle East travel plans has gone on for nearly a month, Politico reported.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

According to Politico, Biden “angrily rejected” a potential meeting with MBS at first, saying the presidency “should stand for something.” However, the outlet reported that he has since climbed down from that stance, apparently realizing the value of a face-to-face visit in persuading Riyadh to boost oil production.

When asked Friday if he still considers Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” Biden told reporters he was “not going to change my view on human rights.”

“But as president of the United States, my job is to bring peace if I can — peace if I can. And that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nYBG_0g21WwNe00
The killing of Jamal Khashoggi is widely believed to have been ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Biden did not indicate whether he would meet with the crown prince, saying, “Look, we’re getting way ahead of ourselves here. What I want to do is see to it that we diminish the likelihood that there’s a continuation of this — some of the senseless wars between Israel and the Arab nations. And that’s what I’m focusing on.”

As no dates have been set for a trip to the region, some White House aides have been questioning whether Biden will change his mind again, according to Politico.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azvOp_0g21WwNe00
President Biden initially opposed meeting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo

On Thursday, a senior White House official told reporters in an email that “we currently have no travel to announce.” However, the initial reports by the Times and Washington Post seemed to be a quasi-official leak after the oil cartel OPEC agreed to boost oil production .

The move could help ease US inflation, which has soared in recent months. As of Monday morning, the average nationwide price of a gallon of gas stood at $4.865.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIBXz_0g21WwNe00 Biden insists he hasn’t set a Saudi trip despite reports that say he is going

With the November midterm elections approaching, the Biden administration is seeking to quell voters’ concerns over the president’s job performance as staff departures continue and Biden’s frustration with aides grows.

Specifically, the president has reportedly become irritated with his job approval numbers sinking lower than those of former President Donald Trump. He has also become frustrated with staff about being kept out of the loop for months about the severe baby formula shortage, according to Politico.

“A lot of things are out of his control and we are frustrated and all Democrats — not just the White House but anyone with a platform — need to do a better job of reminding Americans of how terrible it would be if Republicans take control,” Adrienne Elrod, a senior aide on the president’s transition team and aide to Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, told the outlet.

Despite the concerns, the White House has publicly defended the administration’s internal workings.

“This depiction of the White House is simply divorced from reality,” spokesperson Andrew Bates told Politico.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
New York Post

US cracks down on 3 American firms sending defense tech to China

The US cracked down on three American firms for exporting military defense and other technology to China on Thursday. The US Commerce Department says the three companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC and US Prototype Inc. — received blueprints for satellite, rocket and defense prototypes from US companies, but then sent those blueprints to Chinese companies for 3-D printing, Reuters reported Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politico#The White House#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Getty Images#Mbs
Tampa Bay Times

Businesses cannot pretend to be apolitical | Column

American businesses cannot avoid moral responsibility for our nation’s critical human rights issues. Corporations cannot avoid politics. For example, in the 19th century, the abolition of slavery was the most pressing human rights issue confronting America. Companies were forced to take a stand on this issue. Silence was equal...
ECONOMY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - EU chief visits Ukraine - Ursula von der Leyen is in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid for candidacy status to join the European Union. The discussions "will feed into our assessment" of Kyiv's readiness to be considered a candidate country to begin lengthy negotiations including needed reforms, von der Leyen says.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy