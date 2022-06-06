ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez’s boyfriend? Meet Edward Owen

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Johnny Depp’s lawyer may be the hottest Hollywood star at the moment, but her boyfriend Edward Owen, 38, knew she was special before the limelight.

Camille Vasquez, 37, has become a household name as one of Depp’s lead lawyers who helped him win his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36.

She caught audiences’ attention during Heard’s cutthroat cross-examination, often sparring with the actress on the stand. One fan admired the lawyer so much that she even tattooed an outline of Vasquez onto herself.

The successful attorney also made headlines as people questioned the extent of her relationship with Depp, 58, with some speculating that the two had begun a romance during the trial.

Couple rumors spiraled when Vasquez failed to answer reporters’ questions about the extent of her relationship with her client coyly laughing and throwing her brunette waves over her shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cR0rP_0g21WtjT00
A source confirmed that Vasquez and Owen are in a “new relationship,” and trying to make the long-distance love affair work by flying between their homes in the US and UK.
SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpalA_0g21WtjT00
The couple was seen in good spirits and smiling for fans but did not stop to speak to the press as they headed to the airport.
SplashNews.com

However, the rumors have quieted since Vasquez was spotted at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia with her British boy toy on Thursday.

The pair was bombarded with questions, photographers and fans as they headed to the airport. Owen seemed in good spirits as he took selfies with onlookers. Reporters tried to get in a question or two, but the lawyer moved on to her next destination as she got into a car.

Who is Edward Owen?

Owen is an England-based WeWork executive. He was educated at Cambridge where he earned a degree in history in 2005 and an MPhil in real estate in 2006.

He is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Owen currently works as the head of real estate for Europe, the Middle East and Asia for the co-working office-space company.

Before joining WeWork, Owen spent eight years working for international developer Swire Properties in China, Hong Kong and Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01S6mo_0g21WtjT00
Owen works as a high-level executive at WeWork in London focusing on real estate markets around the world.
LinkedIn
How did Camille Vasquez and Edward Owen meet?

The high-power couple met in November in London at the upscale gastropub the Cow, according to the Daily Mail .

“It’s quite a new relationship, but Edward is smitten with her,” a source recently told the publication. “He has visited Camille in the US since this trial started, and she plans to visit him in the UK as soon as the case is over.”

“It’s long-distance and they’re both high flyers in their respective careers, but they’re hoping to make it work,” the insider added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQexA_0g21WtjT00
The high-power lawyer shot to fame in recent weeks during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.
REUTERS
Who is Camille Vasquez?

Vasquez is an associate at the high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick, which represented Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard. The native Spanish speaker is expected to be named partner since winning the highly publicized case, the Daily Mail reported.

Based in the Orange County, California, office, Vasquez specializes in litigation and arbitration, according to the firm’s website. Her focus is on plaintiff-side defamation cases — like the one Depp has brought against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Vasquez graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 and the University of Southern California in 2006 magna cum laude.

She was named as “One to Watch” by the Best Lawyers in America for 2021 to2022. The Post reported on Sunday that Vasquez has been inundated with offers from Hollywood and is currently at the center of a bidding war between law firms that want her on their legal teams.

