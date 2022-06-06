ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Surreal’ to serve Hillary Clinton, says British chippie owner

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDuUc_0g21Wq5I00

A fish and chip restaurant owner said it was “surreal” to serve former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton but added it was a real pleasure to have her as a guest.

The former first lady was in South Shields, South Tyneside, speaking as a guest of ex-Labour MP David Miliband, who organises an annual lecture in what was his constituency.

After the engagement on Friday, Mr Miliband took Mrs Clinton to Colman’s award-winning chippie, which is a North East institution.

The former Democratic presidential nominee dined on crab salad to start, then traditional cod and chips with extra tartare sauce for main.

Co-owner Richard Ord junior said: “She was so amazing with everyone she came across.

“It was surreal when she first came in but once you got talking to her she was so down to earth.

“She was easy to talk to and get along with and it was a real pleasure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5Xmz_0g21Wq5I00
Hillary Clinton (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Mrs Clinton posed for photos with Mr Ord’s father, Richard senior.

Mr Miliband has previously brought his old boss Tony Blair along to Colman’s.

And the restaurant has fed local stars Sting, Sam Fender and Little Mix in the past.

Mrs Clinton has ancestral links to the North East of England, as her great-grandfather was a County Durham coal miner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ord
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
David Miliband
Person
Tony Blair
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Chippie#State#Democratic#Little Mix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
newschain

‘I won’t give up’, Zelensky tells UK students

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed student Ukrainian societies across the UK pledging that he would not give up or “concede”. territory to Russia. Ukraine’s president spoke to student societies at Birmingham University, Coventry, London School of Economics, UCL, City of London, Oxford, Cambridge, and Glasgow and Manchester over video-link and urged them to help rebuild his country once victory was assured.
EDUCATION
newschain

Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One over cost and delay

Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former president Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that...
POTUS
newschain

Captured British fighters ‘sentenced to death by pro-Russian court’

Two British soldiers who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels. Downing Street said the Government was “deeply concerned” about the sentences given to Aiden Aslin, 28 and Shaun Pinner, 48, who have been found guilty of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy