Passaic, NJ

Shannon Harnett voted North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for May 29-June 4

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 6 days ago

After four days of voting, Lakeland junior Shannon Harnett has been selected as the North Jersey Girls Track Performer of the Week for May 29-June 4.

Harnett continues her breakout season, with a personal best 5-6 to tie the meet record in the North 1, Group 3 high jump, won the long jump with a personal best 17-11 and took second in the triple jump.

Here were the other nominees:

Briana Andreoli

Hawthorne junior

The versatile Andreoli scored a quadruple win at the sectionals, winning the North 1 group 1 100, 200 and javelin and anchoring the 4-x-100 winners.

Sanai Bryant

Dumont senior

Prom couldn't stop the St. Peter's signee from sweeping the 100 and 200 North 1, group 2 titles in personal best times. In between she danced the night away.

Kylie Castillo

Ridgefield sophomore

She scored a sensational 100-200-400 triple at the North 2, group 1 sectional and none of the races were close. It gives her four sectional titles in her still young career.

Katharine Cottone

Passaic Valley junior

Cottone had the best meet of her career, setting a PR in winning the North 2, group 2 800, winning the 400 hurdles, taking fifth in the 400 and anchoring the second place 4-x-400 relay.

Olivia Grace

Ridgewood senior

After a personal best in a second place finish in the North 1, group 4 400 hurdles, she won the 400, took second in the 200 and PR'd to win the long jump.

