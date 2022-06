Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Wrangell may need to add disinfectant to sewage treatment. According to a report in the Wrangell Sentinel, the borough is one of nine Alaska communities operating under old federal permit waivers from costly secondary treatment for its sewage water discharge, and officials expect the upcoming permit reissuance will require the community to disinfect its wastewater before piping it into Zimovia Strait.

2 DAYS AGO