Richmond, VA

James River Bridge maintenance to cause I-95 exit ramp closure

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Downtown Expressway exit on Interstate 95 North will be closed overnight on Wednesday, June 8.

The closure will be due to maintenance on the James River Bridge, according to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA).

The northbound I-95 exit ramp 74A will be closed. The 74A exit ramp leads to Downtown Expressway (State Route 195) westbound.

The ramp closure will also result in the right northbound lane being cordoned off from Maury Street to Exit 74A.

Shooting in Richmond’s East End leaves two men hospitalized

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and will continue until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

A detour will be established on exit ramp 74C.

RMTA wishes to remind drivers to pay attention to the detour signage and travel with caution through the work zone.

