Fayetteville, AR

PRIDE Month events in Northwest Arkansas

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UV5t7_0g21VZJG00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — PRIDE Month is here and will last the entire month of June.

Northwest Arkansas has already seen some events take place and more will likely continue to be announced throughout the month.

Below is a compiled list of PRIDE events happening in NWA:

Beer & Hymns Partners with Pride at NWACC to Start Summer Sing-A-Long Series

  • Sunday, June 12th: Tontitown Winery, Tontitown, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 26th: Bike Rack Brewing Co. 8th Street Market, Bentonville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2022 NWA Pride Weekend

  • NWA Pride Festival: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dickson St. & West Avenue, Fayetteville
  • Trans March: Saturday, June 18, 2022, Noon, Dickson Street, Fayetteville
  • 18th Annual NWA Pride Parade: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 5 p.m., Dickson St., Fayetteville
  • Glitterville: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville

Big Gay Market’s Big Gay Moment

June 30th, 5 p.m. at The Momentary

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA residents, cities feel impact of gas prices

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People across Arkansas continue battling record high gas prices in different ways. Whether facing big or small setbacks, people are ready for prices to go down again. Karen Hightower is a resident of Northwest Arkansas. Hightower recently bought a Hyundai car to avoid spending high prices on her diesel truck. Hightower traveled […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Meals on Wheels and NWA seniors feeling impact of high gas and grocery prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas seniors are feeling the pressure of rising gas and grocery prices. Susan Moore is the CEO of Our Healthy Communities Incorporated, a non-profit serving Northwest Arkansans 60 years or older through Meals on Wheels. She said many seniors depend on the meals as their only form of nutrition for […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
