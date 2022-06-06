Start and end your day at this downtown Lafayette café with breakfast, dessert and a bar

Seize the day with crepes, coffee, cocktails and more at Carpe Diem Café and Wine Bar in Downtown Lafayette. This European-style restaurant is providing a great atmosphere both day and night and serving a variety of things to curb your cravings.

Carpe Diem first opened in 2011 as a gelato and coffee house. The restaurant had a strong crowd of regulars and could pull in pedestrians with the signature piano that was once a staple of the establishment. The business went up for sale in 2018 and Liz Payne was ready for the opportunity to own a restaurant.

"I had been working in the service industry since I was 14," Payne explains. "I've always loved it and still do but, it was time for something more. I had a concept for the business and I wanted to see if I could work it out."

Switching from server to owner was a hard transition she explained. Although she had been working in food service for more than 20 years there was much she needed to learn and was happy about growing as a person.

"I think of everything as character development," she explains with a chuckle. "There was some push back when I took over as the new owner but I did not let it stop me. These last four years have taught me how to be strong in more ways than one. Change is a part of life and Carpe Diem has really helped me embrace that aspect."

When Payne took over ownership she wanted to expand what the restaurant offered and allow it to serve multiple crowds throughout the day. Adding baked goods and a full service bar was a major step in this direction. Designing the interior was her favorite part— making the environment cozier and relaxing.

One of the signature elements of Carpe Diem is the gelato, an Italian frozen dessert. Gelato is like a distant cousin to ice cream and Carpe Diem makes theirs in-house everyday. Some of the most popular flavors include: Bananas Foster, Biscoff cookie and goat cheese with almond and cherry. The flavors change often so stock up on your favorites when you get a chance.

They also serve a variety of baked goods with a house favorite honey cake. All desserts are baked fresh and are gluten free. Catering orders are accepted for most menu items. If you're looking for a new happy hour location or a place to gather with friends on the weekend Carpe Diem has a wide selection of wines, spirits and specialty cocktails.

Carpe Diem Cafe and Wine bar is adding a European flair to your next downtown adventure. They are located at 812 Jefferson St.in Lafayette. For hours of operation and regular menu visit www.carpediemcafeandwinebar.com . For daily updates and pop-up events visit www.instagram.com/carpediemcafewinebar

