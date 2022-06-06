ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duson, LA

Half of Duson PD tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff's offices to help respond

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

After half of the officers at the Duson Police Department and the chief tested positive for COVID-19, the department is implementing its mutual aid policy.

With the policy in place, Louisiana State Police troopers and deputies with the Lafayette and Acadia Parish sheriff's offices will help respond to emergency calls and in-progress crimes, according to Chief Kip Judice.

Non-in-progress crimes will be handled by a Duson Police officer who is well but there may be a delay in those responses, Judice said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ea8Nx_0g21Unkl00

The Duson Police administrative offices also are closed for the week while the space is sanitized. All administrative calls can be made to the Duson Town Hall at 337-873-6754.

"It's all about keeping people safe," Judice said.

"Public safety officials have mutual aid agreements for these type of emergencies and having sick people potentially infecting other citizens is not the proper response," he added.

Four of the eight officers who work a the Duson Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Judice tested positive Monday morning and said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

The mutual aid procedures will remain in effect until the Duson Police Department can safely return to normal operations, Judice said.

