Tourtellotte Pool set to open Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The opening of Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool has been delayed for a couple of days. Originally scheduled to open Friday, June 10, the opening has been postponed until Sunday, June 12 due to recent cool temperatures and mechanical issues. “It’s important to ensure pool systems are...
The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating its plan for Soldiers Field Park, and I believe the only option is to close the golf course and repurpose that area into something more residents would use. It was earlier this week that the Rochester Parks and...
This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon. Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. Updated: 10 hours ago. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation introduces two new summer bus routes to Mankato. The developed buses are called “Kato Go Play” and the “River Valley Ride.”. Each bus route is designed to take people to Mankato area parks, swimming pools, libraries, museums, and...
WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend of water sports, music, and food is in full swing in Worthington. Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival takes place on the beautiful shores of Lake Okabena in Worthington, along Sailboard Beach. Each year the Regatta strives to promote the windsurfing industry,...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The inaugural Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration is right around the corner. Destiny Owens and Bethany Truman are bringing the celebration to the Mankato area. It’s a two-day event that will kick off June 17 with Youth Night at the Mankato Family YMCA. The event will be...
Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon. Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. Updated: 10 hours ago. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline...
Zanz Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue is taking up new ownership. AG Ellison visits Mankato, calls for more prosecutors. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking the state Legislature for $1.8 million to fund seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide help in county attorney’s offices statewide.
This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon. Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. Updated: 13 hours ago. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline...
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet softball team claimed the Class A crown with an emotional 3-2 victory in extra innings over Moose Lake/Willow River. “I am incredibly proud. I don’t know if I can be more proud as a coach than I am today. They played as a team. They put the ball in play, they did exactly what they needed to do and mainly they stayed calm. Mentally and emotionally they stayed even kill this entire tournament,” said Raiders nine-year head coach Bri Eldred.
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking the state Legislature for $1.8 million to fund seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide help in county attorney’s offices statewide. Cartwright, Parno receive national track and field honors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two Minnesota State Track and Field...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Taylor Corporation raised money for Greater Mankato Area United Way and the theme of the day was the Ice Bucket Challenge. “We found out about two seconds before it happened. It was awesome,” said Tara Sikel, vice president of marketing at Taylor Corp. Participants...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is alerting drivers to possible delays due to some construction on natural gas lines. The city says CenterPoint Energy is installing a new natural gas distribution main at the corner of Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue and that drivers should be on the look out for lane restrictions on Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue while the work takes place.
Comments / 0