Here's the regional semifinal matchups, results for Greater Lansing high school baseball teams

Here is a look at the schedule for Michigan High School Athletic Association regional baseball semifinals involving Greater Lansing teams.

Division 1 at East Lansing

Wednesday, June 8

Brighton 10, Holt 1

(Winner advances to Coldwater on Saturday)

Division 2 at Eaton Rapids

Wednesday, June 8

Charlotte d. Olivet

(Winner advances to Hope College on Saturday)

Division 2 at Williamston

Thursday, June 8

Goodrich 14, Williamston 1

(Winner advances to Saginaw Valley on Saturday)

Division 3 at Lansing Catholic

Thursday, June 8

Lansing Catholic 9, Laingsburg 6

(Winner advances to Davenport University on Saturday)

Division 3 at Chesaning

Wednesday, June 8

Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Hemlock 2

(Winner advances to Davenport University on Saturday)

Division 4 at Merrill

Wednesday, June 8

Fowler 7, Breckenridge 0

(Winner advances to Dow Diamond in Midland on Saturday)

Division 4 at Dansville

Wednesday, June 8

Dansville 8, Portland St. Patrick 3 (9 innings)

(Winner advances to Dow Diamond in Midland on Saturday)

