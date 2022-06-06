ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Here's the regional semifinal matchups, results for Greater Lansing high school baseball teams

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUGI4_0g21Uc2m00

Here is a look at the schedule for Michigan High School Athletic Association regional baseball semifinals involving Greater Lansing teams.

Division 1 at East Lansing

Wednesday, June 8

Brighton 10, Holt 1

(Winner advances to Coldwater on Saturday)

Division 2 at Eaton Rapids

Wednesday, June 8

Charlotte d. Olivet

(Winner advances to Hope College on Saturday)

More: 'It's a gut punch.' Special season for Olivet baseball ends with forfeit

Division 2 at Williamston

Thursday, June 8

Goodrich 14, Williamston 1

(Winner advances to Saginaw Valley on Saturday)

How they got here:: See the MHSAA district pairings, results for Greater Lansing high school baseball teams

Division 3 at Lansing Catholic

Thursday, June 8

Lansing Catholic 9, Laingsburg 6

(Winner advances to Davenport University on Saturday)

Division 3 at Chesaning

Wednesday, June 8

Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Hemlock 2

(Winner advances to Davenport University on Saturday)

Division 4 at Merrill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1bgL_0g21Uc2m00

Wednesday, June 8

Fowler 7, Breckenridge 0

(Winner advances to Dow Diamond in Midland on Saturday)

Division 4 at Dansville

Wednesday, June 8

Dansville 8, Portland St. Patrick 3 (9 innings)

(Winner advances to Dow Diamond in Midland on Saturday)

