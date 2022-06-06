Here's the regional semifinal matchups, results for Greater Lansing high school baseball teams
Here is a look at the schedule for Michigan High School Athletic Association regional baseball semifinals involving Greater Lansing teams.
Division 1 at East Lansing
Wednesday, June 8
Brighton 10, Holt 1
(Winner advances to Coldwater on Saturday)
Division 2 at Eaton Rapids
Wednesday, June 8
(Winner advances to Hope College on Saturday)
More: 'It's a gut punch.' Special season for Olivet baseball ends with forfeit
Division 2 at Williamston
Thursday, June 8
Goodrich 14, Williamston 1
(Winner advances to Saginaw Valley on Saturday)
How they got here:: See the MHSAA district pairings, results for Greater Lansing high school baseball teams
Division 3 at Lansing Catholic
Thursday, June 8
Lansing Catholic 9, Laingsburg 6
(Winner advances to Davenport University on Saturday)
Division 3 at Chesaning
Wednesday, June 8
Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Hemlock 2
(Winner advances to Davenport University on Saturday)
Division 4 at Merrill
Wednesday, June 8
Fowler 7, Breckenridge 0
(Winner advances to Dow Diamond in Midland on Saturday)
Division 4 at Dansville
Wednesday, June 8
Dansville 8, Portland St. Patrick 3 (9 innings)
(Winner advances to Dow Diamond in Midland on Saturday)
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway .
This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Here's the regional semifinal matchups, results for Greater Lansing high school baseball teams
Comments / 0