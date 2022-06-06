See highlights from Oklahoma softball vs UCLA Bruins, winner-take-all WCWS semifinals
Oklahoma softball is one win away from the championship series of the Women's College World Series as they take on UCLA in the semifinals at 2:19 p.m. Monday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
OU lost the first game against the Bruins 7-3. The winner of the second match will advance to the WCWS championship series.
Here are highlights from the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. matches.
Get live updates: NCAA softball: Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCLA Bruins score, WCWS semifinal updates
OU bounces back to defeat UCLA 15-0
Jocelyn Alo. Grand slam. OU leads 15-0
Jayda Coleman draws bases loaded walk for RBI, OU leads 11-0
Green delivers RBI single, Boone follows with two-run single, OU leads 10-0
OU leads UCLA 7-0 after four
Jocelyn Alo hits single, error in OF allows Jayda Coleman to score, OU 7-0
Jocelyn Alo keeps hits a single and an error in the OF allows Jayda Coleman to come around to score.
OU leads 6-0 at the end of the third
Jocelyn Alo hits three-run homer, OU leads UCLA 6-0
OU has back-to-back singles, UCLA makes pitching switch
OU's Tiare Jennings comes through with a 3-run HR, Sooners up 3-0
OU, UCLA starting line ups for winner-take-all match
OU starting lineup:
UCLA starting lineup:
Tom Brady shouts out niece UCLA's Maya Brady
See a recap of first OU-UCLA game
OU softball, UCLA heading into second, winner-take-all match
UCLA's Maya Brady hits her second home run of the match
The two-run homer puts the score at 7-3 in the seventh inning.
Grace Lyons fires two-run homer in fourth
OU retires UCLA in order in the fourth
UCLA up 5-1 at end of the third inning
No points on the board in second inning
Tiare Jennings kept Bruins off the board.
What a home run from Jayda Coleman
The score is 2-1 heading into the second innin.
In the first inning, UCLA's Delanie Wisz hit a two-run homer, bringing the score to 2-0.
Sooners arrive at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: See highlights from Oklahoma softball vs UCLA Bruins, winner-take-all WCWS semifinals
