Utah County, UT

Rate of new COVID-19 cases in Utah slowed over the past week

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago

Utah reported 5,728 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, up only slightly from 5,611 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Utah ranked 29th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.9% from the week before, with 770,895 cases reported. With 0.96% of the country's population, Utah had 0.74% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Utah, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Summit County with 259 cases per 100,000 per week; Salt Lake County with 240; and San Juan County with 196. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Salt Lake County, with 2,780 cases; Utah County, with 865 cases; and Davis County, with 685. Weekly case counts rose in five counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Utah, Tooele and San Juan counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

In Utah, four people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 12 people were reported dead.

A total of 954,707 people in Utah have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,781 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 84,762,022 people have tested positive and 1,008,585 people have died.

Note: For Utah, Johns Hopkins University reports data mostly by health department, such as the combined Weber-Morgan agency. Weber and Morgan counties may be marked as having no cases. The county-level data for Utah is considerably worse than it is for any other state, and county comparisons may be wildly misleading.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Utah's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 228
  • The week before that: 219
  • Four weeks ago: 130

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 58,022
  • The week before that: 55,117
  • Four weeks ago: 44,923

Hospitals in 35 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Rate of new COVID-19 cases in Utah slowed over the past week

IN THIS ARTICLE
