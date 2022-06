ZuGo Bike will open a new location at 300 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, during the second week of July. ZuGo is an Austin-based brand that offers several styles of electric bikes and bike accessories. The new location will also have an area with a juice bar and snacks called ZuGo Fresh. After regular shopping hours, the ZuGo showroom becomes a space for community events such as live performances, yoga, sound healing and a venue for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products. 888-375-0041. https://zugobike.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO