ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mike D'Antoni to meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qNtP_0g21TCKD00

Adrian Wojnarowski: As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Michael Jordan was the leading scorer in 97.3 percent of the playoff series he played (all but one).

Allen Iverson is the one who comes closest to that mark… at 78.6 percent 🤯

hoopshype.com/lists/michael-…5:01 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Michael Jordan fired the last coach apparently because of the team’s defensive deficiencies. Who worse to hire than Mike D’Antoni!! Mitch Kupchak must be under agent Warren LeGarie’s spell; as Lakers’ GM, he hired D’ANT who was abject failure & quit…4 second time—see NYK – 4:29 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Odds on the next Jazz coach per @betonline_ag

Johnnie Bryant 3/1

Terry Stotts 7/2

Frank Vogel 6/1

Alex Jensen 7/1

Mike D’Antoni 7/1

Charles Lee 8/1

Adrian Griffin 9/1

Dell Demps 9/1

Will Hardy 9/1

Jerome Allen 14/1 – 3:12 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Mike D’Antoni joining Kenny Atkinson for Charlotte’s final round of coaching interviews with owner Michael Jordan: es.pn/3MBEyNj12:16 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday. – 11:16 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

#NBAFinals Game 2

– Michael Jordan Poole

– Celtics role players Jekyl & Hyde

– Celtics turnovers deep dive

– Jayson Tatum’s historic night

– Draymond Dilemma

– 5 Big Questions

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=Dyz4fi…10:41 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for Charlotte’s head coaching job and will meet again next week with Hornets officials, this time including owner Michael Jordan, sources tell me and @Sam Amick.

Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/news/hornets-c…1:15 PM

Amid some mixed signals in recent days about who is in the lead for the league’s last current coaching vacancy in Charlotte, rumbles persist, at the very least, that the Hornets will choose between Mike D’Antoni or Kenny Atkinson to succeed the ousted James Borrego. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022

No candidate has met with Charlotte principal governor Michael Jordan, sources said, believed to be the final step in the Hornets’ search process. That round of interviews could begin as early as this week after Jordan returns from an out of market vacation. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Houstan modeling his game after multiple NBA All-Stars

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan studied plenty of players over the years to develop on the court but singled out three current stars in particular for helping shape his game. Houstan, a former five-star recruit from the Montverde Academy, was highly regarded entering college. He possesses the physical tools and ideal skillset to succeed, and it is easy to see how he has done well in the past based on the players he models his game after.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Dell Demps
Person
Mike D
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Alex Jensen
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Adrian Griffin
Person
Allen Iverson
Person
James Borrego
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jordan Poole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum's adorable son, Deuce, fist-bumped Nelly in cutest moment after Celtics' Game 3 win

While Jayson Tatum has made his bid toward superstardom this postseason, it’s his cute four-year-old son, Deuce, who continues to win our hearts. Last season, Deuce took over the TD Garden court and made it his own. During the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat this year, Grant Williams went for a fist bump from Tatum’s precocious young lad. Deuce instead hilariously left Williams hanging. On purpose.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics fans trolled Draymond Green with mocking standing ovation after second early Game 4 foul

Draymond Green hasn’t shied away from making himself a magnet for controversy during these NBA Finals vs. the Celtics. From a pick reminiscent of a football game and a near-ejection in Game 2, to a terrible two-point, four-rebound effort in Game 3 and subsequent funny reaction on his podcast — Green’s been in the news for the NBA Finals in more ways than one.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Espn#Golden State#Nyk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston losing Game 4 107-97 on late Dubs surge

There might be plenty to critique of how the Boston Celtics played late in their 107-97 Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night, but the story of the evening was easily the historic performance of star Golden State point guard Stephen Curry, who put up an absurd 43 points and 10 rebounds to put the Warriors on his back.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard gave tips to AJ Griffin after workout with Trail Blazers

Duke freshman AJ Griffin participated in a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and had the opportunity to talk with Damian Lillard afterward. Griffin, who was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and one assist on 44.7% shooting from 3-point range last season. He ranked fifth in program history in 3-point percentage and second among freshmen.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's 43 points in Game 4 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

Steph Curry erupted for an explosive performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory. The reigning Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player notched a game-high 43-point performance on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples. Curry added 10 boards and four assists in a red-hot effort against the Celtics in Game 4.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy